A codon in an mRNA molecule can bind to a sequence in tRNA called the:
A
anticodon
B
exon
C
promoter
D
operator
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that codes for a specific amino acid during protein synthesis.
Recall that tRNA molecules have a specific region that pairs with the mRNA codon to ensure the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain.
Identify that this complementary sequence on the tRNA is called the anticodon, which is complementary and antiparallel to the mRNA codon.
Recognize that exons are coding regions in DNA, promoters are DNA sequences where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription, and operators are regulatory DNA sequences, none of which directly bind to mRNA codons.
Conclude that the sequence in tRNA that binds to the mRNA codon is the anticodon.
