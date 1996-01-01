Which of the following statements accurately describes the genetic code?
A
The genetic code is read in groups of three nucleotides called codons.
B
It is nearly universal among all living organisms.
C
The genetic code is ambiguous, meaning one codon can specify more than one amino acid.
D
Each amino acid is encoded by only one codon.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the genetic code is the set of rules by which the sequence of nucleotides in DNA or RNA is translated into the sequence of amino acids in proteins.
Recall that the genetic code is read in groups of three nucleotides, called codons, where each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal during protein synthesis.
Recognize that the genetic code is nearly universal, meaning that almost all living organisms use the same codon assignments for amino acids, which reflects a common evolutionary origin.
Know that the genetic code is unambiguous, which means that each codon specifies only one amino acid, although some amino acids are encoded by more than one codon (this is called degeneracy).
Evaluate the given statements based on these principles: the correct descriptions are that the code is read in triplets (codons) and is nearly universal; the statements about ambiguity and one codon per amino acid are incorrect.
