Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of transcription, what is RNA polymerase?
A
An enzyme that joins Okazaki fragments during DNA replication
B
An enzyme that removes introns and ligates exons during RNA processing
C
An enzyme that synthesizes RNA by adding ribonucleotides complementary to a DNA template strand
D
A ribosomal protein complex that translates mRNA into a polypeptide
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of RNA polymerase in the central dogma of molecular biology, which describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein.
Recall that transcription is the process where RNA is synthesized from a DNA template, and RNA polymerase is the key enzyme responsible for this process.
Recognize that RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand and adds complementary ribonucleotides to form a single-stranded RNA molecule.
Differentiate RNA polymerase from other enzymes: it does not join Okazaki fragments (which is done by DNA ligase during DNA replication), nor does it remove introns or ligate exons (which is done by the spliceosome during RNA processing), and it is not involved in translation (which involves ribosomes).
Conclude that RNA polymerase's specific function is to synthesize RNA by adding ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand during transcription.
Watch next
Master Overview of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia