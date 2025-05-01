Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of transcription during protein synthesis, what is the primary role of RNA polymerase?
A
It unwinds DNA ahead of the replication fork to allow DNA synthesis to proceed.
B
It synthesizes an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation.
C
It translates the mRNA codons into an amino acid sequence at the ribosome.
D
It attaches amino acids to their corresponding tRNAs (aminoacylation).
1
Identify the process being described: transcription during protein synthesis, which involves creating an RNA copy from a DNA template.
Recall the function of RNA polymerase: it is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA by reading the DNA template strand.
Understand that RNA polymerase catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, linking them together to form the RNA strand.
Distinguish this role from other processes: unwinding DNA during replication is done by helicase, translation of mRNA into protein occurs at the ribosome, and aminoacylation is performed by aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases.
Conclude that the primary role of RNA polymerase in transcription is to synthesize an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation.
