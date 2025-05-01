Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of transcription, what is the primary function of RNA polymerase?
A
It translates an mRNA sequence into a polypeptide by catalyzing peptide bond formation.
B
It removes introns from a pre-mRNA transcript and ligates exons together.
C
It synthesizes an RNA strand complementary to a DNA template strand by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation.
D
It joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand during DNA replication.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of RNA polymerase in the process of transcription, which is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that transcription involves creating an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand, meaning RNA polymerase reads the DNA and builds RNA accordingly.
Understand that RNA polymerase catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, linking them together to form the RNA strand.
Differentiate RNA polymerase's function from other processes such as translation (which involves ribosomes), RNA splicing (removal of introns), and DNA replication (which involves DNA ligase and DNA polymerase).
Conclude that the primary function of RNA polymerase is to synthesize an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation.
