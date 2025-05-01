Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of transcription, what is the primary purpose of RNA polymerase?
A
To attach amino acids to their corresponding tRNAs during translation via aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase activity
B
To synthesize an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation
C
To unwind the DNA double helix ahead of the replication fork using ATP-dependent helicase activity
D
To join Okazaki fragments during DNA replication by sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of RNA polymerase in the process of transcription, which is the synthesis of RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that transcription involves creating an RNA strand that is complementary to the DNA template strand, ensuring the genetic information is accurately transferred.
Understand that RNA polymerase catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, linking them together to form the RNA strand.
Differentiate RNA polymerase activity from other enzymes mentioned, such as aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase (involved in translation), helicase (involved in DNA unwinding during replication), and DNA ligase (which joins Okazaki fragments).
Conclude that the primary purpose of RNA polymerase is to synthesize an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template strand by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation.
