Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the overview of transcription, what is the primary function of RNA polymerase in protein synthesis?
A
It transports amino acids to the ribosome by charging tRNAs with their corresponding amino acids.
B
It adds a 3′ poly(A) tail and a 5′ cap to newly made RNA as part of RNA processing.
C
It translates the mRNA codons into an amino acid sequence by forming peptide bonds at the ribosome.
D
It synthesizes an RNA strand complementary to the DNA template by catalyzing phosphodiester bond formation during transcription.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of transcription in protein synthesis: Transcription is the process where an RNA molecule is synthesized from a DNA template.
Identify the enzyme responsible for transcription: RNA polymerase is the key enzyme that carries out this process.
Recognize the specific function of RNA polymerase: It binds to the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand by catalyzing the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides.
Distinguish RNA polymerase's role from other processes: Unlike tRNA charging, RNA processing (adding 5' cap and 3' poly(A) tail), or translation, RNA polymerase's primary function is to create the RNA transcript.
Summarize the function: RNA polymerase reads the DNA template and builds an RNA strand complementary to it, which will later be used in protein synthesis.
Watch next
Master Overview of Transcription with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia