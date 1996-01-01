Which genetic phenomenon involves the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis?
A
Independent assortment
B
Nondisjunction
C
Crossing over
D
Gene duplication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of meiosis, which is the process of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half to form gametes (sperm and egg cells).
Recall that homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, that have the same genes but may have different alleles.
Identify the genetic phenomena listed: Independent assortment refers to the random distribution of different chromosome pairs to gametes; Nondisjunction is the failure of chromosomes to separate properly; Gene duplication is the copying of a segment of DNA within a chromosome.
Focus on the process where homologous chromosomes physically exchange segments of genetic material during meiosis, which increases genetic variation in offspring.
Recognize that this exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes is called crossing over, occurring during prophase I of meiosis.
