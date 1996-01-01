Is it possible for a single offspring to inherit both sex chromosomes (X and Y) from only one parent in humans?
A
Yes, but only in cases of chromosomal nondisjunction.
B
Yes, both sex chromosomes can be inherited from the mother.
C
Yes, both sex chromosomes can be inherited from the father.
D
No, each parent contributes one sex chromosome to the offspring.
1
Understand the normal inheritance pattern of sex chromosomes in humans: typically, the mother contributes one X chromosome, and the father contributes either an X or a Y chromosome, determining the sex of the offspring.
Recall that each parent normally passes on only one sex chromosome to their child, so the offspring inherits one sex chromosome from the mother and one from the father.
Consider the concept of chromosomal nondisjunction, which is an error during meiosis where chromosomes fail to separate properly, potentially leading to gametes with abnormal numbers of chromosomes.
Analyze whether nondisjunction could result in an offspring inheriting both sex chromosomes (X and Y) from a single parent, which would be an abnormal and rare event, not the typical case.
Conclude that under normal circumstances, it is not possible for a single offspring to inherit both sex chromosomes from only one parent, as each parent contributes one sex chromosome.
