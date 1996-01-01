According to Morgan, the likelihood of crossing over between two genes depends on the:
A
number of alleles present
B
type of organism
C
size of the genes
D
distance between the genes on a chromosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Morgan's work on genetic linkage and crossing over showed that the frequency of recombination between two genes is related to their physical proximity on a chromosome.
Recall that crossing over occurs during meiosis when homologous chromosomes exchange segments, and the closer two genes are, the less likely a crossover will occur between them.
Recognize that the number of alleles present does not affect the likelihood of crossing over, as crossing over is a physical event between chromosome segments, not dependent on allele variety.
Note that the type of organism or the size of the genes themselves are not the primary factors influencing crossing over frequency; rather, it is the linear distance between the genes on the chromosome.
Conclude that the correct factor determining the likelihood of crossing over between two genes is the distance between those genes on the chromosome, as Morgan demonstrated through his genetic mapping experiments.
Watch next
Master Gamete Genotypes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia