How can crossing over during meiosis affect the distribution of the four alleles a, a, b, and b on homologous chromosomes?
It eliminates one allele from each chromosome, reducing the total number of alleles.
It causes all four alleles to be inherited together on a single chromosome.
It can produce new combinations of alleles, such as chromosomes carrying both a and b alleles together.
It prevents any recombination, so the alleles remain in their original parental combinations.
Understand that homologous chromosomes carry alleles for the same genes, with each chromosome having one allele per gene (e.g., one chromosome might have allele 'a' and the homologous chromosome might have allele 'b').
Recall that crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes exchange segments, leading to recombination of alleles between the chromosomes.
Recognize that this exchange can create new allele combinations on a single chromosome, such as combining allele 'a' from one chromosome with allele 'b' from the other, rather than keeping the original parental combinations intact.
Note that crossing over does not eliminate alleles or reduce the total number of alleles; instead, it reshuffles them to increase genetic diversity.
Conclude that the effect of crossing over is to produce chromosomes with new combinations of alleles, which can be inherited by offspring, enhancing variation in the population.
