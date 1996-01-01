During meiosis, what is the process called in which homologous chromosomes exchange segments of DNA after synapsis, resulting in genetic recombination?
A
Crossing over
B
Transcription
C
Independent assortment
D
Replication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair up in a process called synapsis.
Recognize that after synapsis, homologous chromosomes can exchange segments of DNA, which increases genetic variation.
Identify the name of this exchange process as 'crossing over', which results in genetic recombination.
Differentiate crossing over from other processes such as transcription (which is RNA synthesis), independent assortment (which is the random distribution of chromosomes), and replication (which is DNA copying).
Conclude that the process where homologous chromosomes exchange DNA segments after synapsis is called crossing over.
