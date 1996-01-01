the separation of sister chromatids during mitosis
B
the fusion of gametes to form a zygote
C
the replication of DNA prior to cell division
D
the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis
Understand that crossing over is a process that occurs during meiosis, specifically in prophase I, where homologous chromosomes pair up.
Recognize that during this pairing, segments of chromatids from homologous chromosomes are exchanged, which leads to genetic recombination.
Note that this exchange of genetic material increases genetic diversity in the resulting gametes.
Differentiate crossing over from other processes such as separation of sister chromatids (which happens in mitosis and meiosis II), fusion of gametes (fertilization), and DNA replication (which occurs before cell division).
Conclude that crossing over is best described as the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis.
