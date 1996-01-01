As a result of crossing over during meiosis, sister chromatids are no longer identical to each other. What is the genetic consequence of this process?
A
It leads to the formation of polyploid cells.
B
It causes nondisjunction of chromosomes.
C
It increases genetic variation among gametes.
D
It prevents independent assortment of alleles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes exchange segments of DNA between non-sister chromatids.
Recognize that sister chromatids, which were originally identical copies, become genetically different after crossing over because they now contain a mix of maternal and paternal alleles.
Recall that this exchange of genetic material increases the variety of allele combinations present in the resulting gametes.
Distinguish crossing over from other processes: it does not cause polyploidy (extra sets of chromosomes), nor does it cause nondisjunction (failure of chromosomes to separate properly), and it does not prevent independent assortment (which is a separate mechanism contributing to genetic variation).
Conclude that the main genetic consequence of crossing over is the increase in genetic variation among gametes, enhancing diversity in offspring.
