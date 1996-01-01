Which of the following structures are held together by cohesin during cell division?
A
Spindle fibers
B
Homologous chromosomes
C
Centrioles
D
Sister chromatids
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of cohesin: Cohesin is a protein complex that holds sister chromatids together after DNA replication until they are separated during cell division.
Identify the structures listed: Spindle fibers are microtubules that help separate chromosomes; homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes (one from each parent); centrioles are organelles involved in spindle formation; sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome connected at the centromere.
Recall that cohesin specifically binds sister chromatids to maintain their cohesion until anaphase, ensuring accurate chromosome segregation.
Recognize that cohesin does not hold spindle fibers, homologous chromosomes, or centrioles together, as these structures have different functions and binding proteins.
Conclude that the correct structure held together by cohesin during cell division is sister chromatids.
