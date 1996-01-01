When the interaction of genes alters expected Mendelian genetic ratios, this phenomenon is called:
A
epistasis
B
pleiotropy
C
linkage
D
codominance
1
Understand the question is asking about a genetic phenomenon where gene interactions change the expected Mendelian ratios.
Recall that Mendelian ratios are based on independent assortment and simple dominant-recessive relationships between alleles.
Identify that when one gene affects or masks the expression of another gene, altering these expected ratios, this is a specific genetic interaction.
Recognize that 'epistasis' is the term used to describe this interaction where one gene masks or modifies the effect of another gene.
Differentiate epistasis from other options: 'pleiotropy' refers to one gene affecting multiple traits, 'linkage' refers to genes located close together on a chromosome, and 'codominance' refers to both alleles being expressed equally.
