Which type of molecule binds to DNA enhancer regions to increase the transcription of specific genes?
A
Transcription factors
B
tRNA molecules
C
DNA polymerase
D
Ribosomal proteins
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of enhancer regions in gene expression: Enhancers are specific DNA sequences that increase the transcription of particular genes when bound by certain molecules.
Identify the types of molecules that interact with DNA: Consider molecules such as transcription factors, tRNA, DNA polymerase, and ribosomal proteins, and their general functions in the cell.
Recall that transcription factors are proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences, including enhancers, to regulate the rate of transcription by helping or hindering the recruitment of RNA polymerase.
Recognize that tRNA molecules are involved in translation by bringing amino acids to the ribosome, DNA polymerase is involved in DNA replication, and ribosomal proteins are part of the ribosome structure, none of which bind to enhancer regions to regulate transcription.
Conclude that the molecules binding to enhancer regions to increase transcription are transcription factors, as they directly influence gene expression by interacting with these regulatory DNA sequences.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia