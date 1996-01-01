forms between homologous chromosomes during prophase I of meiosis
Understand the context of the synaptonemal complex: it is a protein structure that forms during meiosis, specifically in prophase I.
Recall the stages of meiosis and the key events in prophase I, such as pairing of homologous chromosomes (synapsis) and crossing over.
Recognize that the synaptonemal complex facilitates the close pairing (synapsis) of homologous chromosomes, allowing for genetic recombination.
Eliminate incorrect options by matching their descriptions with known cellular processes: it does not separate sister chromatids during anaphase II, is not found in prokaryotes, and is not involved in DNA replication during S phase.
Conclude that the synaptonemal complex forms between homologous chromosomes during prophase I of meiosis, enabling their synapsis and recombination.
