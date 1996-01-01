Which of the following types of mutations is usually considered most dangerous to the function of a protein?
A
Frameshift mutation
B
Synonymous mutation
C
Silent mutation
D
Missense mutation
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the types of mutations listed. A synonymous or silent mutation changes the DNA sequence without altering the amino acid sequence of the protein, so it usually has little to no effect on protein function.
Step 2: Recognize that a missense mutation changes one amino acid in the protein sequence, which can affect protein function depending on the importance of that amino acid in the protein's structure or activity.
Step 3: Learn that a frameshift mutation results from insertions or deletions of nucleotides that are not in multiples of three, causing a shift in the reading frame of the codons during translation.
Step 4: Understand that because frameshift mutations alter the entire downstream amino acid sequence, they often produce a completely nonfunctional protein or trigger premature stop codons, making them usually the most dangerous.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, frameshift mutations are generally considered the most harmful to protein function due to their extensive impact on the amino acid sequence and protein structure.
