Which of the following best describes a substitution mutation?
A
A mutation in which one nucleotide is replaced by another in the DNA sequence.
B
A mutation that results in the insertion of one or more extra nucleotides into the DNA sequence.
C
A mutation that causes a segment of DNA to be reversed within the chromosome.
D
A mutation that removes one or more nucleotides from the DNA sequence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a substitution mutation. It is a type of point mutation where one nucleotide base in the DNA sequence is replaced by a different nucleotide base.
Step 2: Compare substitution mutations to other types of mutations such as insertions, deletions, and inversions. Insertions add extra nucleotides, deletions remove nucleotides, and inversions reverse a segment of DNA.
Step 3: Recognize that substitution mutations do not add or remove nucleotides but simply change one nucleotide to another, which can affect the resulting protein depending on the codon change.
Step 4: Identify the correct description by matching the definition of substitution mutation to the option that states 'one nucleotide is replaced by another in the DNA sequence.'
Step 5: Confirm that the other options describe different mutation types (insertion, inversion, deletion) and therefore do not fit the definition of a substitution mutation.
