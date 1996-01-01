Which type of mutation is most likely to have a harmful effect on an organism?
A
Synonymous mutation
B
Missense mutation
C
Frameshift mutation
D
Silent mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of mutations listed: Synonymous mutation (also called silent mutation) does not change the amino acid sequence of the protein; Missense mutation changes one amino acid in the protein; Frameshift mutation results from insertions or deletions that shift the reading frame of the gene.
Step 2: Recall that the genetic code is read in triplets (codons), so a frameshift mutation alters every codon downstream of the mutation, potentially changing many amino acids and often creating a premature stop codon.
Step 3: Compare the effects: Synonymous (silent) mutations usually have no effect on the protein; Missense mutations may have mild to severe effects depending on the amino acid change; Frameshift mutations typically have severe effects because they disrupt the entire protein sequence.
Step 4: Conclude that frameshift mutations are most likely to have harmful effects because they drastically alter the protein's structure and function, often leading to nonfunctional proteins.
Step 5: Therefore, among the options given, the frameshift mutation is the type most likely to cause harmful effects on an organism.
