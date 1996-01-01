In which type of mutation is one nitrogen base replaced by a different nitrogen base?
A
Frameshift mutation
B
Deletion mutation
C
Insertion mutation
D
Substitution mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of mutations: Frameshift mutations involve insertions or deletions of bases that shift the reading frame; deletion mutations remove one or more bases; insertion mutations add extra bases.
Recognize that a substitution mutation specifically refers to the replacement of one nitrogenous base with a different base without adding or removing bases.
Recall that substitution mutations can be further classified as transitions (purine to purine or pyrimidine to pyrimidine) or transversions (purine to pyrimidine or vice versa).
Identify that the question asks for the mutation type where one base is replaced by another, which matches the definition of substitution mutation.
Conclude that among the options given, substitution mutation is the correct type where one nitrogen base is replaced by a different nitrogen base.
