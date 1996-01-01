Which activity can be accomplished using the genetic code?
A
Replicating DNA strands during cell division
B
Translating mRNA sequences into specific amino acid chains during protein synthesis
C
Regulating gene expression through epigenetic modifications
D
Synthesizing ribosomal RNA from DNA templates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the genetic code is a set of rules that defines how the sequence of nucleotides in messenger RNA (mRNA) is translated into the sequence of amino acids in a protein.
Recognize that replicating DNA strands during cell division involves DNA polymerase enzymes copying DNA, which is a process separate from the genetic code itself.
Know that regulating gene expression through epigenetic modifications involves chemical changes to DNA or histones that affect gene activity without altering the genetic code.
Identify that synthesizing ribosomal RNA (rRNA) from DNA templates is a transcription process, which uses the DNA sequence but does not involve the genetic code directly.
Conclude that the genetic code is specifically used during translation, where mRNA sequences are read in codons to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain, thus linking the nucleotide sequence to protein structure.
