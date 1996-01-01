Understand the meaning of each term in the context of the genetic code: 'Non-overlapping' means each nucleotide is part of only one codon; 'Ambiguous' means a codon could code for more than one amino acid; 'Discontinuous' would imply interruptions in the sequence; 'Degenerate' means multiple codons can code for the same amino acid.
Recall that the genetic code is read in sets of three nucleotides called codons, each specifying one amino acid, and that these codons do not overlap, so the code is non-overlapping.
Recognize that the genetic code is unambiguous because each codon specifies only one amino acid, so it is not ambiguous.
Note that the genetic code is continuous, meaning there are no gaps or interruptions between codons, so it is not discontinuous.
Conclude that since multiple codons can code for the same amino acid, the best term to describe the genetic code is 'Degenerate'.
Watch next
Master The Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia