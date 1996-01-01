A codon consists of three ______ that correspond to one ______.
A
nucleotides; amino acid
B
amino acids; nucleic acid
C
bases; polypeptide
D
genes; protein
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure of the genetic code: DNA and RNA sequences are made up of nucleotides, which are the building blocks of nucleic acids.
Recall that a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid during protein synthesis.
Recognize that each codon corresponds to one amino acid, which are the building blocks of proteins.
Eliminate incorrect options by matching the terms correctly: a codon is not made of amino acids or genes, but nucleotides; and it does not correspond to nucleic acid or polypeptide directly, but to an amino acid.
Conclude that the correct completion of the sentence is: 'A codon consists of three nucleotides that correspond to one amino acid.'
Watch next
Master The Genetic Code with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia