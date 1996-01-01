Which of the following has the most direct control over traits and inheritance in living organisms?
A
Proteins
B
Nucleic acids
C
Amino acids
D
Gametes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking about which molecule or structure has the most direct control over traits and inheritance in living organisms.
Recall that traits and inheritance are determined by genetic information stored in molecules that carry hereditary instructions.
Recognize that nucleic acids (DNA and RNA) contain the genetic code that directs the synthesis of proteins, which ultimately influence traits.
Note that proteins perform many functions in the cell but are produced based on instructions from nucleic acids, so they are not the primary source of inheritance.
Understand that amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and gametes are reproductive cells that carry genetic material, but the direct control over traits lies in the nucleic acids themselves.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia