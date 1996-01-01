What is the main function of chromosomes in a plant cell?
A
To regulate water uptake in the cell
B
To synthesize proteins directly
C
To produce energy for cellular activities
D
To store and transmit genetic information during cell division
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chromosomes are structures found in the nucleus of plant cells (and other eukaryotic cells) composed of DNA and proteins.
Recognize that the primary role of chromosomes is related to genetic material, which involves storing the instructions needed for the cell's functions and development.
Recall that during cell division, chromosomes ensure that genetic information is accurately copied and distributed to daughter cells, maintaining genetic continuity.
Differentiate this function from other cellular processes such as water regulation, protein synthesis, and energy production, which are carried out by other organelles like the vacuole, ribosomes, and mitochondria respectively.
Conclude that the main function of chromosomes is to store and transmit genetic information during cell division, ensuring the proper inheritance of traits.
