Which of the following best describes trait variation in genetics, and which is an example of it?
Trait variation is the random loss of alleles in a population due to chance events; for example, genetic drift.
Trait variation refers to differences in physical or biochemical characteristics among individuals of a species; for example, eye color in humans.
Trait variation describes the inheritance of acquired characteristics; for example, muscle growth from exercise.
Trait variation is the process by which DNA is replicated during cell division; for example, mitosis.
Step 1: Understand the concept of trait variation in genetics. Trait variation refers to the differences in physical or biochemical characteristics among individuals within a species. These differences can be due to genetic factors, environmental influences, or a combination of both.
Step 2: Recognize that trait variation is important because it provides the raw material for evolution and natural selection. Without variation, populations cannot adapt to changing environments.
Step 3: Identify examples of trait variation. Common examples include differences in eye color, height, blood type, or flower color in plants. These traits vary among individuals due to differences in their genetic makeup.
Step 4: Differentiate trait variation from other genetic concepts mentioned in the problem: genetic drift (random loss of alleles), inheritance of acquired characteristics (a disproven theory), and DNA replication (a cellular process). These are not definitions or examples of trait variation.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of trait variation is the one that highlights differences in characteristics among individuals, with an example such as eye color in humans, which clearly illustrates this concept.
