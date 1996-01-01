Which of the following best describes the phenotypes of an organism?
A
The observable physical and physiological traits resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment
B
The inheritance pattern of alleles from parent to offspring
C
The process by which genetic information is copied from DNA to RNA
D
The complete set of genes present in the organism's DNA
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'phenotype' in genetics. Phenotype refers to the observable characteristics or traits of an organism, which can include physical appearance, biochemical properties, and physiological functions.
Step 2: Recognize that phenotypes result from the interaction between an organism's genotype (its genetic makeup) and the environment in which it lives. This means that both genes and environmental factors influence the traits expressed.
Step 3: Differentiate phenotype from genotype. Genotype is the complete set of genes in an organism, while phenotype is how those genes are expressed visibly or functionally.
Step 4: Review the other options: inheritance pattern describes how alleles are passed on, the process of copying DNA to RNA is transcription, and the complete set of genes is the genotype. These do not define phenotype.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of phenotype is 'The observable physical and physiological traits resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment.'
