Which term refers to an organism's genetic makeup, or allele combinations?
A
Genotype
B
Haplotype
C
Karyotype
D
Phenotype
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term that describes an organism's genetic makeup, specifically the combination of alleles it carries.
Recall the definitions of the given terms: 'Genotype' refers to the genetic constitution of an organism; 'Haplotype' is a group of genes inherited together from a single parent; 'Karyotype' is the number and appearance of chromosomes in a cell; 'Phenotype' is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism.
Identify that the term describing the allele combinations or genetic makeup is 'Genotype'.
Recognize that 'Phenotype' describes traits expressed as a result of the genotype and environment, not the genetic makeup itself.
Conclude that the correct term for an organism's genetic makeup or allele combinations is 'Genotype'.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia