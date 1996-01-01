Which of the following best describes the primary focus of genetics as a scientific discipline?
A
The study of how traits are inherited from one generation to the next
B
The study of the interactions between organisms and their environment
C
The analysis of the chemical properties of inorganic compounds
D
The classification of organisms based on physical characteristics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that genetics is a branch of biology focused on heredity and variation in organisms.
Recognize that the primary goal of genetics is to study how traits and characteristics are passed from parents to offspring through genes.
Differentiate genetics from other scientific disciplines by noting that it does not primarily focus on environmental interactions, chemical properties of inorganic compounds, or classification of organisms.
Recall that the inheritance of traits involves the transmission of genetic information encoded in DNA from one generation to the next.
Conclude that the best description of genetics is 'The study of how traits are inherited from one generation to the next.'
