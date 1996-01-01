Textbook Question
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Robert Hooke
Rosalind Franklin:
What information presented in this chapter and what information familiar to you from previous general biology courses is consistent with all life having a common origin?
It is common to study the biology and genetics of bacteria, yeast, fruit flies, and mice to understand biological and genetic processes in humans. Why do you think this is the case?