In fundamentals of genetics, alternate forms of a gene are called which of the following?
A
Codons
B
Chromatids
C
Centromeres
D
Alleles
1
Understand the question is asking for the term used to describe alternate forms of a gene.
Recall that a gene can have different versions or variants, which are responsible for variations in inherited traits.
Identify that these different versions of the same gene are called 'alleles'.
Review the other options: 'Codons' are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify amino acids; 'Chromatids' are duplicated chromosomes; 'Centromeres' are the regions where sister chromatids are joined.
Conclude that the correct term for alternate forms of a gene is 'alleles'.
