In fundamental genetics, what is an organism's phenotype?
The observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype and the environment
A change in DNA sequence that alters a gene's nucleotide composition
The process by which DNA is copied to produce an identical DNA molecule
The complete set of alleles an organism carries at all its gene loci
Step 1: Understand the term 'phenotype' in genetics. Phenotype refers to the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, such as height, eye color, or blood type.
Step 2: Recognize that phenotype results from the interaction between an organism's genotype (its genetic makeup) and environmental factors. This means that both genes and environment influence the traits you can observe.
Step 3: Differentiate phenotype from genotype. Genotype is the complete set of alleles an organism carries, while phenotype is what you actually see or measure as a trait.
Step 4: Note that phenotype is not a change in DNA sequence (which would be a mutation), nor is it the process of DNA replication. These are distinct concepts in genetics.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct definition of phenotype is the observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genotype and the environment.
