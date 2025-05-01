Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, what term describes a segment of DNA that codes for a protein?
A
Promoter
B
Centromere
C
Gene
D
Chromosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA is composed of various segments, each with specific functions in the cell.
Recognize that a 'gene' is a segment of DNA that contains the instructions to make a specific protein or functional RNA molecule.
Differentiate a gene from other DNA regions such as the promoter (which regulates gene expression but does not code for protein), the centromere (a structural part of a chromosome), and the chromosome itself (which is a large DNA molecule containing many genes).
Recall that the fundamental unit of heredity responsible for coding proteins is called a gene.
Conclude that the term describing a DNA segment that codes for a protein is 'gene'.
