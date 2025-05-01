Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, which term best describes an alternative form of a gene?
A
Allele
B
Phenotype
C
Genotype
D
Chromosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait.
Recognize that genes can have different versions or variations, which are called alternative forms.
Recall the definition of each term: 'Allele' refers to alternative forms of a gene; 'Phenotype' is the observable trait; 'Genotype' is the genetic makeup; 'Chromosome' is a structure that contains many genes.
Identify that the term describing alternative forms of a gene is 'Allele'.
Conclude that among the options given, 'Allele' is the correct term for an alternative form of a gene.
