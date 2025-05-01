Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of the fundamentals of genetics, what is meant by the phenotype of an individual?
A
The specific location of a gene on a chromosome
B
The process by which alleles separate into different gametes during meiosis
C
The observable characteristics of an individual resulting from the interaction of its genotype and the environment
D
The complete set of DNA sequences (alleles) an individual carries at all loci
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in genetics, the term 'phenotype' refers to the observable traits or characteristics of an individual. These traits can include physical appearance, behavior, biochemical properties, and physiological functions.
Recognize that the phenotype results from the interaction between an individual's genotype (the genetic makeup) and the environment in which the individual lives. This means that even with the same genotype, different environmental conditions can lead to different phenotypes.
Differentiate phenotype from genotype: the genotype is the complete set of alleles an individual carries, while the phenotype is what you can actually observe or measure.
Note that the other options describe different genetic concepts: the specific location of a gene on a chromosome is called the 'locus'; the process by which alleles separate into different gametes during meiosis is known as 'segregation'; and the complete set of DNA sequences is the 'genome'.
Therefore, the phenotype is best defined as the observable characteristics of an individual resulting from the interaction of its genotype and the environment.
