Multiple Choice
In the context of Mendelian genetics, which of the following is a phenotype?
A
Purple flower color
B
A specific allele such as
C
Heterozygous genotype
D
Homozygous recessive genotype
Step 1: Understand the difference between genotype and phenotype. The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, specifically the alleles it carries, while the phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics resulting from the genotype and environment.
Step 2: Identify the options given: a specific allele (e.g., \(P\)), heterozygous genotype (\(Pp\)), homozygous recessive genotype (\(pp\)), and a trait description (purple flower color).
Step 3: Recognize that alleles and genotypes represent genetic information (genotype), whereas traits like flower color are the physical expression (phenotype).
Step 4: Conclude that 'purple flower color' is the phenotype because it describes the observable characteristic, while the other options describe the genetic composition.
Step 5: Remember that in Mendelian genetics, phenotypes are the traits you can see or measure, and genotypes are the underlying genetic codes that determine those traits.
