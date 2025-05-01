Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of fundamentals of genetics, what term describes a section of DNA that codes for a trait?
A
Centromere
B
Nucleotide
C
Chromosome
D
Gene
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA is composed of many segments, each with specific functions.
Recognize that a 'gene' is the fundamental unit of heredity and is a section of DNA that contains the instructions to produce a specific trait or protein.
Differentiate between the other options: a 'centromere' is the part of a chromosome that links sister chromatids, a 'nucleotide' is the basic building block of DNA, and a 'chromosome' is a long DNA molecule containing many genes.
Conclude that the term describing a section of DNA that codes for a trait is a 'gene'.
Remember that genes are responsible for the inheritance of traits from parents to offspring.
