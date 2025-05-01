Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, a version of a gene is called a(n):
A
Chromatid
B
Allele
C
Locus
D
Phenotype
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terminology used in genetics related to genes and their variations.
Recall that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait.
Recognize that a 'version' of a gene refers to the different forms that gene can take, which are called alleles.
Differentiate between the other options: 'Chromatid' refers to one half of a duplicated chromosome, 'Locus' is the specific location of a gene on a chromosome, and 'Phenotype' is the observable trait resulting from gene expression.
Conclude that the correct term for a version of a gene is an 'Allele'.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia