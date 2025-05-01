Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of semiconservative DNA replication, what does “semiconservative” mean?
A
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two newly synthesized strands and no parental DNA.
B
The parental DNA molecule remains intact and serves only as a template while an entirely new double helix is produced separately.
C
Each daughter DNA molecule contains a random mixture of old and new DNA segments within each strand.
D
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of DNA replication: DNA replication is the process by which a DNA molecule makes a copy of itself before cell division.
Recall the three models proposed for DNA replication: conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive replication.
Define the semiconservative model: In semiconservative replication, each of the two daughter DNA molecules contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Contrast semiconservative replication with other models: Conservative replication would produce one molecule with both original strands and one with both new strands, while dispersive replication would produce strands with interspersed old and new DNA segments.
Conclude that the term 'semiconservative' refers to the preservation of one parental strand in each daughter DNA molecule, ensuring genetic continuity.
Watch next
Master Semiconservative Replication with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia