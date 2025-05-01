Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Why is DNA replication described as semiconservative?
A
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
B
The parental DNA molecule remains intact, and an entirely new double-stranded DNA molecule is produced separately.
C
Both strands in each daughter DNA molecule are entirely newly synthesized after replication.
D
Only the coding regions of DNA are replicated, while noncoding regions are conserved without replication.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is composed of two complementary strands forming a double helix, where each strand serves as a template during replication.
Recall the process of DNA replication: The double-stranded DNA unwinds, and each original (parental) strand acts as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.
Define 'semiconservative replication': This means that each new DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Contrast semiconservative replication with other models: In conservative replication, the original DNA molecule remains intact and a completely new molecule is made; in dispersive replication, both strands are mixtures of old and new DNA.
Conclude why DNA replication is semiconservative: Because after replication, each daughter DNA molecule conserves one parental strand paired with one new strand, ensuring genetic continuity.
Watch next
Master Semiconservative Replication with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia