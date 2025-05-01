Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
During meiosis, in which division do sister chromatids separate from each other?
A
Meiosis II (anaphase II)
B
They separate in both meiosis I and meiosis II
C
Meiosis I (anaphase I)
D
They separate during prophase I when crossing over occurs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the two main divisions in meiosis: Meiosis I and Meiosis II. Meiosis I is the reductional division where homologous chromosomes separate, and Meiosis II is the equational division where sister chromatids separate.
Understand that during Meiosis I, specifically in anaphase I, homologous chromosomes (each consisting of two sister chromatids) are pulled apart to opposite poles, but the sister chromatids remain attached.
Recognize that sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome connected at the centromere, and their separation is crucial for producing haploid cells with single chromatids.
Identify that the separation of sister chromatids occurs during anaphase II of Meiosis II, where the centromeres split and sister chromatids move to opposite poles.
Note that crossing over occurs during prophase I, but this process involves exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, not the separation of sister chromatids.
