Multiple Choice
During which stage of meiosis does crossing-over (genetic recombination between homologous chromosomes) occur?
A
Prophase I (specifically during pachytene)
B
Telophase I
C
Metaphase I
D
Anaphase II
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that meiosis consists of two sequential divisions: meiosis I and meiosis II, each with distinct stages (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase).
Understand that crossing-over, or genetic recombination, is the process where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material, increasing genetic diversity.
Identify that crossing-over occurs during prophase I of meiosis I, when homologous chromosomes pair up closely in a process called synapsis.
Within prophase I, recognize the substage called pachytene, where the synaptonemal complex is fully formed and crossing-over physically takes place.
Conclude that crossing-over does not occur during telophase I, metaphase I, or anaphase II, as these stages involve chromosome alignment, separation, or completion of division rather than recombination.
