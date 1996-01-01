How could genetic engineering most likely benefit people with genetic diseases in the future?
By preventing all gene interactions within cells to eliminate disease
By increasing the mutation rate in affected individuals to promote genetic diversity
By replacing entire chromosomes with artificial ones in every cell
By correcting faulty genes responsible for disease through targeted gene therapy
1
Understand the goal of genetic engineering in the context of genetic diseases, which is to address the root cause of the disease at the DNA level.
Recognize that genetic diseases are often caused by faulty or mutated genes that lead to malfunctioning proteins or cellular processes.
Learn that targeted gene therapy aims to correct or replace these faulty genes with functional versions, restoring normal function.
Evaluate why other options, such as preventing all gene interactions, increasing mutation rates, or replacing entire chromosomes, are either impractical or harmful compared to targeted gene correction.
Conclude that the most effective benefit of genetic engineering for genetic diseases is the precise correction of defective genes through targeted gene therapy.
