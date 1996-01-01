Which hypothesis is most consistent with the sequencing approach described in the figure for studying interacting genes?
A
Sequencing can identify genetic variants in multiple interacting genes that contribute to a phenotype.
B
Sequencing only detects single-gene mutations and cannot reveal gene interactions.
C
Sequencing is used solely to determine the order of nucleotides in a single gene.
D
Sequencing approaches are not useful for studying genetic interactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of sequencing in genetics. Sequencing determines the exact order of nucleotides in DNA, which allows identification of genetic variants such as mutations or polymorphisms.
Step 2: Recognize that many phenotypes, especially complex traits, are influenced by multiple genes interacting with each other rather than by a single gene alone.
Step 3: Consider how sequencing multiple genes simultaneously can reveal variants in different genes that may interact to influence a phenotype, providing insight into gene interactions.
Step 4: Evaluate the hypotheses by comparing them to the capabilities of sequencing: sequencing is not limited to single-gene analysis and can detect variants across multiple genes, which supports studying gene interactions.
Step 5: Conclude that the hypothesis stating sequencing can identify genetic variants in multiple interacting genes contributing to a phenotype aligns best with the sequencing approach described.
