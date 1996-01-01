Which of the following hereditary diseases involves multiple genetic mutations?
A
Huntington's disease
B
Cystic fibrosis
C
Sickle cell anemia
D
Retinitis pigmentosa
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of each disease listed. Huntington's disease, cystic fibrosis, and sickle cell anemia are typically caused by mutations in a single gene, making them monogenic disorders.
Step 2: Recognize that retinitis pigmentosa is a group of inherited disorders characterized by progressive retinal degeneration, and it can be caused by mutations in many different genes, making it genetically heterogeneous.
Step 3: Identify that diseases involving multiple genetic mutations affecting different genes are called genetically heterogeneous or polygenic disorders.
Step 4: Compare the genetic basis of each disease and note that retinitis pigmentosa involves multiple genes, whereas the others are primarily linked to mutations in a single gene.
Step 5: Conclude that retinitis pigmentosa is the hereditary disease among the options that involves multiple genetic mutations.
