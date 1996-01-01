In the context of interacting genes, how many potential phosphorylation sites are present within the nuclear localization sequence of MYOD1?
A
Four
B
Three
C
Two
D
One
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the biological context: MYOD1 is a transcription factor with a nuclear localization sequence (NLS) that directs it to the nucleus. Phosphorylation sites are typically serine (S), threonine (T), or tyrosine (Y) residues where kinases can add phosphate groups.
Identify the amino acid sequence of the nuclear localization sequence (NLS) of MYOD1. This sequence is usually a short stretch of amino acids rich in basic residues like lysine (K) and arginine (R).
Scan the NLS sequence for potential phosphorylation sites by locating serine (S), threonine (T), and tyrosine (Y) residues within that sequence, as these are the amino acids that can be phosphorylated.
Count the number of these residues within the NLS to determine the number of potential phosphorylation sites.
Confirm that the number of phosphorylation sites matches the options given, and understand that the correct answer is the count of these residues, which in this case is two.
