Which type of mutation produces a change in a single gene?
Epigenetic modification (e.g., DNA methylation)
Gene mutation (point mutation)
Chromosomal mutation (structural rearrangement)
Genome mutation (change in ploidy)
Understand the different types of mutations: Epigenetic modifications affect gene expression without changing the DNA sequence; chromosomal mutations involve large structural changes in chromosomes; genome mutations involve changes in the number of chromosomes (ploidy).
Recognize that a mutation producing a change in a single gene specifically alters the DNA sequence within that gene.
Recall that gene mutations, such as point mutations, involve changes to one or a few nucleotides in the DNA sequence of a gene.
Differentiate gene mutations from chromosomal mutations, which affect larger segments or entire chromosomes, and from genome mutations, which affect the whole set of chromosomes.
Conclude that the mutation type causing a change in a single gene is a gene mutation, often referred to as a point mutation.
