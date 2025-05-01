Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which term best describes a change in a DNA sequence that affects genetic information?
A
Translation
B
Transcription
C
Chromosome segregation
D
Mutation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the given terms: Translation is the process of synthesizing proteins from mRNA; Transcription is the process of copying DNA into RNA; Chromosome segregation is the distribution of chromosomes into daughter cells during cell division.
Recognize that the question asks for a term describing a change in the DNA sequence that affects genetic information, which implies an alteration at the molecular level of DNA.
Recall that a Mutation is defined as any change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA, which can alter genetic information and potentially affect an organism's traits.
Compare the definitions and identify that only Mutation directly refers to a change in the DNA sequence itself, while the other terms describe processes involving DNA or RNA but not changes to the sequence.
Conclude that the term 'Mutation' best fits the description of a change in a DNA sequence affecting genetic information.
